Tentative agreement reached for workers at Salmon Arm seniors independent living complex

The union representing workers at a Salmon Arm seniors independent living complex say a tentative agreement has been reached with the employer following mediation.

The BCGEU announced Thursday, Jan. 26, it had reached a tentative agreement with Vantage Living Inc. for its unionized workers at Lakeside Manor.

The union said the agreement with the employer was reached after the two met with a mediator on Jan. 25. An agreement by the two parties to meet with a mediator prompted the union to stand down on a 72-hour strike notice issued at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13.

“From the 84 per cent strike vote last October, to serving 72-hour strike notice earlier this month, members at Lakeside Manor have shown solidarity and the kind of fight it takes to get a fair deal,” said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. “That solidarity enabled the bargaining committee to secure a deal that will improve conditions for everyone that lives and works in this facility.”

The union said details of the agreement will be shared with its members in the coming days. The union members will then vote on whether they accept the agreement.

The BCGEU said it represents 30 workers at Lakeside Manor who work as laundry attendants, room attendants, line cooks, chefs, dishwashers, servers and activities and events specialists.

