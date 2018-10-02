Term ‘state of emergency’ for whole province deters tourists

Several issues were broached as Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors provided brief comments on some of the ministerial meetings that took place at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities in September.

These meetings were the result of resolutions the regional district sends to UBCM prior to the annual conference.

Salmon Arm director Chad Eliason raised the issue at the CSRD regular board meeting on Sept. 20 of the effect on tourism when the province invokes a state of emergency.

As a Southern Interior Local Government (SILGA) rep, he met with the minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to ask for changes in terminology because “state of emergency” turns visitors away from the province.

He explained that even though the emergency may be located in a single area, visitors cancel plans to visit because they think it applies to the whole province.

“We need something that doesn’t turn tourists away, but releases funding to address flood and fire emergencies,” Eliason said.

Area C South Shuswap director Paul Demenok made requests to the Ministry of Environment for more financial support for water quality testing in the Shuswap.

Demenok, who is also chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council, said there is concern about the effect of farming on water quality and, with much more to do in terms of water quality monitoring, he would like the relationship with the ministry solidified.

“If MOE withdraws, we’re hooped,” he said.

As well, Demenok said in a meeting with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, he asked for funding to keep the Area C governance project moving along.

Salmon Arm rep Kevin Flynn briefly mentioned the city’s delegation to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Transportation, Infrastructure and Rural Development regarding the intersection of Highway 97B and 10th Avenue SE. He also noted that as of Sept. 19, a call to bid on pre-loading for Highway 1 west of town was on the Bid BC website.

A discouraged Area D Falkland/Deep Creek/Salmon Valley director Rene Talbot told directors he had believed his meeting with the Minister of Health where he requested an ambulance for Falkland had gone well.

But his attitude was changed by an announcement the previous day that a total of 18 new full-time paramedics will be hired for Kamloops and three are being hired for Chase.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz told directors he took three Splatsin Band councillors, who deemed their UBCM experience to be a great education.

Resolutions the CSRD board put forward to UBCM for inclusion at the annual conference included: concerns about possible “serious impacts” of parts of Recycle BC’s Packaging and Paper Product Extended Producer Responsibility Plan; the need for farmers to be able to slaughter their animals on-farm; “a call for the province to develop a comprehensive land use strategy for the province of British Columbia involving a review of Crown and private lands in order to protect energy, forestry, tourism, water quality and community watersheds,” and a request to the Ministry of Transportation to work with UBCM to develop an agreement providing for highways within a local jurisdiction to be cleared of snow, ice and gravel in a manner consistent with the practices used by the local government, and to provide adequate funding for delivery of this service.

