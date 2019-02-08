A children’s scooter. (Pexels photo)

Texas grandma uses child’s scooter to fight off masked men

Masked men with a machete were no match for Aretha Cardinal and the scooter

Police say a Texas woman used her granddaughter’s scooter to defend herself against a pair of machete-wielding men wearing clown masks who attempted to rob the woman and her husband.

Police say Aretha Cardinal and her husband, Joseph Nelson, were in the driveway of their Texas City home last week when the masked men approached and placed a machete to Nelson’s throat.

Authorities say Nelson wrested away the machete from one man while Cardinal grabbed the child’s scooter from the driveway and used it to strike the other man. Nelson tells Houston television station KTRK the men tried to run away but the couple chased them, smashing their vehicle window with the scooter.

The two suspects have been jailed on aggravated robbery charges.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home
Next story
Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid

Just Posted

CSRD Environmental Team Leader exports skills to Vietnam

Ben Van Nostrand will travel to the cities of Hoi An and Bac Giang to share sanitation knowledge

Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Police attempted to arrest 29-year-old Michael David Trosky on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2

Council Report: Salmon Arm wrestles with parking spaces

Parking commission continues to investigate new options

Government seeks help to monitor for bat disease in Okanagan

Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.

Highway 97 near Summerland remains closed, crews to stabilize rock face

Closure will likely be for days, not weeks.

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal suspected shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Most Read