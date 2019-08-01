Woman fired for texting at work not just cause for termination

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

A North Okanagan woman who was fired after texting on her cell phone during a staff meeting was let go without just cause according to the Employment Standards Tribunal.

Mieka Mandalari was awarded compensation in the amount of $5,163 after the director of the Tribunal found that Mandalari’s termination was a disproportionate response to the actions and attitude attributed to her during a June 20, 2018 staff meeting, particularly in light of her length of seven years of service and the lack of corrective discipline.

Mandalari worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Paula Winsor-Lee in Monashee Dental Centre in Lumby from Dec. 16, 2011 to July 3, 2018 when she was fired after her texting during a staff meeting was found to be ‘inexcusable’.

READ MORE: B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

The dental assistant was handed a letter in Nov. 2014 that claimed she was not a team worker and lacked respect to Dr. Paula Winsor-Lee and the other employees.

Following Mandalari’s termination, she filed a complaint alleging Winsor-Lee had contravened the Employee Standard Act and claimed she was owed regular wages, annual vacation pay, statutory holiday pay, and compensation for length of service.

Jennifer Redekop, delegate of the Director of Employment Standards, found that there was a potential issue concerning overtime and annual vacation pay.

However, during the hearing, Windsor-Lee supported her cause with a number of concerns both she and other employees had in regards to Mandalari’s actions, conduct and interactions with others.

Yet Redekop found Winsor-Lee failed to show there was just cause to terminate Mandalari and awarded her compensation for length of service in the amount set out in the determination.

READ MORE: ‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Plus, Winsor-Lee was fined an additional $2,000 for contravening the Employment Standards Act.

Winsor-Lee attempted to fight back and appeal the case claiming Redekop erred in law in finding it had not established there was just cause for terminating the employment of Mandalari.

Winsor-Lee acknowledged the circumstances of Mandalari’s termination involved a cumulation of “minor misconduct or performance issues,” and said Redekop erred in law by finding Mandalari’s termination was a disproportionate response to the actions and attitude attributed to her during the June 2018, staff meeting.

The appeal was dismissed as there was no evidence to support Redekop erred in law with respect to the facts of the case.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll
Next story
Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Just Posted

Two forest service roads east of Sicamous closed due to rockslides

Perry River Forest Service Road and Craigellachie Anstey Gorge Forest Service Road are closed

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Accident appears to be a rear-ender between a motorcycle and compact vehicle

Gaining momentum: City councillor pedals Salmon Arm’s new brand

Cargo bike provides platform for local politician to tout ‘Small city, big ideas’

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

In celebration of National IPA Day, we spoke with some of the best craft breweries

Video: Salmon Arm residents rise to challenge of rescuing eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

923 buildings without power east of Sicamous

BC Hydro states the outage is caused by a tree across wires.

What the heck is this? Smiling spider-crab-thing outside Okanagan home

Professionals and residents weigh in

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Summerland senior golfers use par points system

Leagues compete each week throughout the season

Jay Leno is coming to Central Okanagan winery for a one-night-only show

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business”

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Most Read