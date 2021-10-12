(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response

E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period a result of call transferring delays

B.C. emergency operators have again experienced delays in answering and processing emergency calls.

A spokesperson from the E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period for calls over the Thanksgiving weekend was the result of delays transferring the calls to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The agency says, when this happens, people should not hang up but stay on the line until they can be helped.

Paramedics in B.C. have been speaking out about staffing shortages and burnout since the heat wave in June.

In July, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province would be adding more paramedics, dispatchers and ambulances.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

Emergency calls

Previous story
New Salmon Arm tourism strategy rolls out amid difficult summer
Next story
Potential COVID-19 exposures listed for 15 Central Okanagan schools

Just Posted

Staffing constraints due to COVID-19 exposures prompt School District 83 to close Sorrento Elementary for one week, from Oct. 12 to 15, 2021. (Google image)
Shuswap elementary school closed for one week due to COVID-19, staffing constraints

The City of Salmon Arm’s freshly painted Chevrolet van was ready to begin its mobile visitor centre duties on June 18, 2021. (File photo)
New Salmon Arm tourism strategy rolls out amid difficult summer

Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen and Mayor Alan Harrison discuss the work currently underway on the Ross Street underpass project. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council approves $430,785 for rail monitoring during underpass construction

Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall season. (Veronika Andrews/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall