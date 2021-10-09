Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)

Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Sunday could bring up to 15 cm of snowfall to high elevations

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall on highways in B.C.’s Interior this Thanksgiving Sunday, (Oct. 10).

Snowfall is expected for the Coquihalla Highway to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3 for the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

A frontal system moving across the Interior will bring rain starting Saturday afternoon turning to snow overnight or Sunday morning. Snow is expected to continue through to Sunday evening.

Drivers are encouraged to check drivebc.ca for updated road conditions and plan their travel accordingly.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Beluga whale traverses B.C. waters on way to first Puget Sound sighting since 1940
Next story
Location of healing centre, affordable housing project announced by Sicamous council

Just Posted

A conceptual drawing of the positioning of the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre at 200 Main Street in Sicamous. District council decided the centre’s location at an Oct. 6, 2021, in-camera meeting. (Steffi Sunny/District of Sicamous)
Location of healing centre, affordable housing project announced by Sicamous council

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Salmon Arm’s Manny Christjansen has designed a breakdancing jacket that he hopes will be used in the 2024 Paris Olympics as breakdancing will be a new event there. (Lifestyle Flavors image)
Breakdancing’s move to Olympics sparks Salmon Arm man’s unique creation

Heidi Aupers smiles as she browses a selection of teas at Tea Desire’s storefront at the Parkland Shopping Centre in Sicamous on Oct. 1. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
A tea shop named desire: Sicamous entrepreneurs open new storefront