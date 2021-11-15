The aftermath: Storm blows off Kelowna sport club’s roof

Ponto Road in Rutland.Ponto Road in Rutland.
Central Sports Club roof blown off.Central Sports Club roof blown off.
Tree on car on Enterprise.Tree on car on Enterprise.

Ponto Road in Kelowna is blocked off due to down trees and power lines in the area.

Several trees fell onto power lines catching fire about 3 p.m. just as an intense storm blew through the city.

Power is out to the homes on the road.

Elsewhere in the city, trees smashed cars on Enterprise way, fell on top of homes in Glenmore and caused mass debris issues in the Mission area.

Sections of the dome roof of the Central Sports Club on Ellis Street appeared to have blown off in the storm, causing rain to fall into the building.

Do you have storm photos? Send them to us at newstips@kelownacapnews.com .

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, BC Hydro was responding to multiple power outages around the Shuswap. (BC Hydro map)
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Salmon Arm council adopted a mandatory vaccination policy on Nov. 15, to come into effect Jan. 3 (File photo)
DriveBC reports flooding on Highway 97A south of Sicamous has reduced traffic flow to single lane, alternating. (Jessica Steel/Facebook photo)
