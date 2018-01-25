Tara Bowie

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

The question is, “Do the Lion’s still got a Hemi?”

And, of course the answer is yes.

Readers might remember about this time last year a story about a dog named Hemi who was attacked by a cougar.

RELATED: Keremeos dog survives cougar attack

Although it was touch and go for a few weeks, Laurie Lion and husband Mike say the 15-year-old dog is doing just fine.

“It was a bit touch and go there. He reopened his stitches a few weeks after. It took about six weeks before he could do the stairs again but I’d say that by the end of February he was just fine,” Laurie said with a smile.

Last January the husky, malamute, lab cross decided to break free of his leash when he was let out for the last time on a cold winter’s night.

Unfortunately the deep cold of -20 C had set into the valley around that time and the cougars and other large cats were being spotted down on the valley floor.

“He must have smelled something because he got loose and went running. He ‘treed’ a cougar and the cougar didn’t like it,” she said.

Although he had large gashes across his side, the then 14-year-old dog was able to get home and was laying beside the bed when Laurie got up in the morning. Luckily the cougar swipe missed any organs or arteries.

The way he was sliced he hardly bled.

“I didn’t even know at first that he was hurt,” she said.

Fifty-seven stitches and an $1,100 or so vet bill later and the almost 15-year-old pup is doing great.

“You wouldn’t even know it happened. You can’t even see the scars unless you pull up on his hair and look really close. He’s pretty amazing.”

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money
Next story
Production anticipated for Revolution unit

Just Posted

Idea for Chase Primary floated

An outdoor learning school would require parent support and commitment.

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Winning lotto ticket sold in Salmon Arm

The lucky ticket-holder will pocket $277,907

Collision highlights need for safer access

Ministry to monitor mobile park/Hwy. 97B intersection

Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

Column: Skiing on the Shuswap Lake offers unique vista

What a great part of the world we live in that, not… Continue reading

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Artists excited to teach future South Shuswap musicians

Those into the local music scene no doubt have heard of Jasmin… Continue reading

Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur gets rolling

Calling all aspiring entrepreneurs! Take part in a new business development program… Continue reading

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Heat chills Steam, dogged by Coyotes

Chase squad to host 100 Mile House Wranglers this Friday night, the 26th.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Most Read