VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

A registered Canadian non-profit society brought 65 dogs to Kelowna for an adoption event.

PetsMart is hosting Embrace’s adoption event this weekend and people can come see the dogs and fill out an application application.

Embrace founder and president Leslie Fee said 50 people have pre-registered and 20 applicants have had their home inspections and will be taking home their adopted family member.

“We will be here all weekend and people can either look at the dogs on our Facebook page or come in and fill out an application and we will complete the home inspections and check references this weekend and have the adoption process complete, if you’re looking to adopt that fast,” said Fee.

Kelowna volunteers gathered Thursday to take the dogs for a walk and help with the event.

“Some of these dogs don’t have a very good past, so it’s good to see them get a second chance at a home and people are adopting and we like to do the volunteering to help them find homes,” said volunteer Grant Mcginn.

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is an organization which takes dogs and cats which would have been euthanized from humane societies across America.

“We’ve saved over 1500 dogs and 300 cats to this date,” said Embrace founder and president Leslie Fee.

If you’re looking to adopt you can complete an application at PetsMart or on the society’s website www.embracesociety.ca

Take a look at the dogs up for adoption:

