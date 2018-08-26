The firefighters were in the Central Okanagan, and are now in Vanderhoof

Firefighters, Mark, Peter, Mike and Larry photo:Instagram

As the smoke lifts from the Okanagan, the hard work of four firefighters is being celebrated on social media.

Mark, Peter, Mike and Larry have been on the front lines in Central B.C. for approximately two weeks, six of which have been night shifts.

The firefighters are now working at Fraser Lake and staying at the Nechanko Secondary School in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Fires continue to burn in B.C. during the wildfire season that has been classified as the second worst in the province’s history, second to 2017.

This year 945 square kilometers have been burned, 1,200 square kilometers burned last year.

