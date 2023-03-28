The future of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s assets

The CSRD is using a consultant to build out the framework

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking into the vast region’s assets, what improvements need to be made, if any, and where will the necessary funds will come from.

At the March 16 board meeting in Salmon Arm, staff were given unanimous approval to enter into an agreement with WSP Canada Inc. to develop an Asset Risk Framework and Asset Management Plans for the Golden and District Recreation Centre, the Golden and District Curling Rink and the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre, for a total cost not to exceed $136,770 plus applicable taxes.

In his report to the board. Darcy Mooney, manager operations management, pointed out that with prior support from WSP, several projects have moved forward, including the development of an asset management database, condition assessment plans, business process mapping, an asset management strategy, and an asset management framework.

Mooney explained that asset management is longterm planning for replacement of existing assets.

“For strategic, operational, and financial reasons, asset management is an important area of decision making,” he said, noting the plan combines technical and financial management of infrastructure over the life cycle of the assets in the most cost-effective manner. “It identifies asset condition, age, estimated useful life, and forecasted replacement cost.”

Mooney said CSRD is using a consultant to build out the framework and will then be able to manage it in-house. When reminded that the plan will provide members of the board with critical information that will allow directors to make informed decisions,

Area E director Rhona Martin expressed concern about what asset audits would reveal.

“We’re going to have some tough decisions,” she said. “You think, oh God, we’re underfunded.”

Mooney concurred, pointing out that a 2022 asset management plan for community water systems uncovered many gaps.

The money for the project is coming from the All Area Community Works Fund.

