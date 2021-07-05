The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt returns for second year

A scavenger hunt that promotes and supports local businesses will be returning to Kelowna for its second year.

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt aims to support local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty per cent of all the money raised will be used to support locally-owned and operated businesses. Last year, the event raised almost $13,000, $3,900.00 of which was used to purchase gift cards from local shops.

The event will also raise funds for host organization Elevation Outdoors, which offers programs that aim to teach low-income youth life skills by exposing them to outdoor activities, and the Rotary Club of Kelowna Morningside.

Solo scavengers can participate in the hunt for a minimum $20 donation, while teams of up to six people can partake for $40. Players will receive the first round of clues by email at 11 a.m. and additional clues throughout the day. Players above the age of 19 can also participate in hidden wine tastings with complimentary samples after solving the clues.

All prize locations will be within Knox Mountain and downtown areas, so participants can play without having to use their cars. The clue sheet will be updated throughout the day to indicated what has been found. Players will still receive location markers indicating that they have found the right location even after the prize has been won.

Tickets are available at trellis.org/thegreatkelownascavengerhunt.

