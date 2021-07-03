Hail storm hits Invermere July 2, 2021, amid a hasty wildfire season in the rest of B.C. (Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)

‘The heavens opened up’: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

The July 2 weather event in Invermere was over as quickly as it started

As much of B.C.’s southern Interior burns, the Columbia Valley was hit with a storm that brought hail and localized flash-floods.

Around 1 p.m. Friday in Invermere, the skies started to go overcast. By 2 p.m., a storm had fully developed.

“The heavens opened up and it hailed like I’ve never seen before in Invermere,” said Tara Morgan, owner of Bird’s Eye Boutique.

She said grape-sized hail was falling in such large quantities it looked like it had snowed. Shortly after, the rain took over and washed the hail away.

At one point, Morgan estimated the water on the main road was a foot high as it was almost going into vehicles.

A dollar store around the corner was hit with the flooding and customers rushed to help the owner get products out of the way.

By 2:30 p.m., the roads were dry and it was sunny again.

Morgan said the town’s hearts are with local farmers and gardeners as many plants were affected by the storm.

“Hopefully they can bounce back, it’s at the forefront of everybody’s thoughts.”

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
