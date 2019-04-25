photo-contributed

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison is stopping in Kelowna.

Orbison was unmistakable with his trademark sunglasses, distinctive, powerful voice, complex compositions and dark emotional ballads.

From 1960 to 1964 Orbison landed 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40. Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound.

The Lonely promises to deliver a sensitive and dynamic tribute to Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers.

Veteran Mike Demers leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era. The Lonely approaches the music with a humble spirit and sincere desire to recreate the sounds and feel of the original recordings. The band has been selling out shows right from their debut.

The Lonely will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre Sept. 27 tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

