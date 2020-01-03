The CSRD transfer station in Malakwa is now open following a short closure due to snow build-up. (Google Maps image)

The Malakwa Transfer Station will open as usual after heavy snow cleared

Snow blocked access to the transfer station on Jan. 2 but it will be open Jan. 4 and 5

The Malakwa Transfer Station will be open Saturday, Jan. 4 as normal.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports that the road to the transfer station has now been plowed for vehicle access. That means it will be open as regularly scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 5, same hours.

The CSRD states that it appreciates residents’ patience during the unforeseen temporary closure.

Read more: Malakwa transfer station closed until further notice

On Jan. 2, the CSRD had announced that due to extreme levels of snow blocking the road, the transfer station would be closed until further notice, although attempts would be made to have it open by Jan. 4.

The station, located at 3591 McLean-Sawmill Rd., was scheduled to open on Jan. 2 but didn’t.


