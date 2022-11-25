The most dangerous intersections in the Central Okanagan

It may not come as a surprise to most Central Okanagan residents, but the Highway 97 stretch through Kelowna known as Harvey Avenue is the worst in the region when it comes to car crashes.

ICBC recently published the number of reported collisions from 2021 throughout the province’s municipalities, and in Kelowna, the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive saw the most at 113 in the calendar year.

The top four worst intersections in the city are all within a three kilometre stretch of Harvey Avenue, with the intersection at Spall Road at second with 83 crashes, the Cooper Road intersection at 79 and the Gordon Drive intersection at 78.

The William R. Bennett bridge was ninth on the list, with 51 crashes.

The intersection of Hwy. 97 and Hudson and Westlake Roads was the worst in West Kelowna with 52 crashes.

In Peachland, Hwy. 97 and Clements Crescent topped the list with 15 crashes.

On the north end of the Central Okanagan, Hwy. 97 and Oceolo and Woodsdale Roads had the most crashes in Lake Country, at 50.

