The Shuswap ranks high on list of most-loved Canadian destinations

While it might not come as a surprise that the Shuswap is a beloved vacation spot, there’s new data to back that up.

According to the artificial-intelligence driven Tourism Sentiment Index, the Shuswap ranks sixth out of 50 most-loved vacation destinations in Canada.

Morgan Matheson, Columbia Shuswap Regional District team leader for tourism and film, said she’s thrilled to see the Shuswap ranked so highly among other destination communities across Canada.

“…The Shuswap offers a unique, four-season experience that clearly inspires affection in the hearts of our guests,” said Matheson in a Feb. 16 media release.

According to the Tourism Sentiment Index, its artificial intelligence gathers unbiased information by gathering content posted publicly on the internet about tourism destinations.

“To calculate the score, we collect all the conversations and content around a destination and, through natural language processing, filter to those that are driven by a destination’s tourism experiences or products,” reads the Tourism Sentiment Index website.

“The remaining data is classified as positive, neutral or negative as artificial intelligence deciphers sentiment from human expression.”

