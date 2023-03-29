Scary ugly one-legged baby Jesus for sale on Facebook. (Dan Sheanne Moskaluk/Facebook)

The things you find on the internet: Scary one-legged baby Jesus for sale in Okanagan

The antique wax figure could be yours for just $50

  Mar. 29, 2023
One man on Facebook has posted an ad making plenty of people laugh.

Dan Sheanne Moskaluk is selling his family’s wax antique nativity baby Jesus on the ‘Kelowna & Area Buy and Sell’ group.

The post reads:

Tired of your kids and family shaking Christmas presents under the tree and ruining the Christmas surprise?

Put Scary Ugly One Legged Baby Jesus on guard under the tree. He’s been in our family since the 50s. He was created by Nuns in Quebec. Unfortunately he was at one time attacked by a visiting family pet who for some reason didn’t like him.

The ‘scary ugly one-legged baby Jesus’ could be yours for just $50 or less as Moskaluk is open to best offers.

READ MORE: The things you find on the internet: 5'10" mannequin looks for new Okanagan home

Pop-up banner image