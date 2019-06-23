The torch has been lit for the +55 BC Games

The run up to the 55+ BC Games is underway after organizers lit the symbolic torch in Kelowna on June 22 to kick off the 32nd annual competition.
The games take place from Sept. 10 to 14, welcoming thousands of participants to the community to compete and promote active living.
Athletes and participants will compete in 31 different sports, including events like triathlon, fast-pitch and sturling (stick curling) as first-time events.
Organizers said there is still time to sign up as a volunteer.
