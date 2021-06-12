The Wharf Sessions album pays tribute to Salmon Arm’s long-running concert series

A concert series that has been running at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm for 27 years known as Wednesday on the Wharf (WOW), is back, yet it looks a little different for the time being.

On June 10, the Salmon Arm Arts Centre announced the upcoming online release of The Wharf Sessions, a digital album which aims to celebrate the spirit of WOW.

The album will be available for streaming and download starting June 16 through the Arts Centre’s website. In the coming weeks, the album will become available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

WOW program manager Astrid Varnes said the arts centre was hoping to offer concerts in 2021; however, with so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the spring, they switched their focus to making an album, still fulfilling its mandate of offering music to the community while supporting local artists who lost gig opportunities.

The album features a range of musical styles from artists both familiar and new.

Varnes gave credit to collaborators Clea Roddick and Craig Newnes of Song Sparrow Hall for their help producing what she calls a world-class recording.

The Wharf Sessions line-up includes The Blind Bay Blues Band, Chicken-Like Birds, Jimmy Two-Shoes & the Lost Soles, The Chorogues, Green Room, Tara Willard, Mozi Bones, the Jake McIntyre-Paul Sextet, the SAS Sullivan Choir, Blu and Kelly Hopkins, and Kenthen Thomas.

Visit the blog on the Arts Centre’s website for photos, band profiles and more.

