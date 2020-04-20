Thefts from mailboxes spike in North Okanagan: RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have received 33 complaints from all areas since Jan. 1

Mailboxes were targeted by thieves near Danforth’s corner in Enderby. Resident Adrien Astill posted the photo of tools left behind in the Happens in Enderby Facebook group April 20, 2020. (Facebook)

It only takes a matter of minutes for a criminal to break open a community mailbox and steal mail.

Once inside the box, the suspect has access to numerous customer’s mail.

Over the past several months, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment has noticed an increase in the number of theft of mail reports and believe it represents only a small portion of the actual victims involved.

“We often receive one or two reports of a community mailbox that was broken into,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer. “But, that mailbox can contain 12 or more individual customer boxes. It is possible that many customers are not aware their mail had been stolen and used in an identity theft.”

Since Jan. 1, Finn said there have been 33 reports of mail theft made to the local RCMP with areas targeted ranging from rural roads in Enderby, Spallumcheen and Deep Creek to suburban areas of Coldstream and Vernon.

An Enderby resident posted two pictures on a Facebook page Monday, April 20, showing two of 41 individual mailboxes wide open in a three-cluster group of boxes, and also tools left behind by the alleged thief.

While the security of the community mailboxes is the responsibility of Canada Post, there are many steps customers can take to help protect their mail.

“One of the easiest ways is to collect the mail daily from the boxes as suspects most often use the cover of darkness to commit their crimes and any mail left overnight could be stolen,” Cpl. Finn said. “As well, be sure to report any mailbox damage to Canada Post for immediate repair. If you see suspicious activity around your mailbox, report it to the police at the time it is occurring and provide a detailed description of the suspect and any vehicle associated.”

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact your local detachment’s non-emergency line. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Good Samaritan delivers stolen sentimental mail

READ MORE: Enderby mailboxes vandalized


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault
Next story
Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

Just Posted

Shuswap and Mara boat launches remain open

Local governments ask that users respect distancing restrictions, travel discouraged

Column: Economy may reopen, but business as usual still a ways off

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Salmon Arm man offers insight, advice from quarantine in France

“People will be sent home to die and they’ll die alone because none of their family will be able to go and be with them.”

Cause of Sicamous motorhome fire undetermined

Fire department doesn’t think it was suspicious; motorhome destroyed, nobody hurt

Nine Salmon Arm Silverbacks part of BCHL college commit record

A total of 172 players have committed to US or Canadian universities during 2019-20 season

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

Letter: Day of Mourning to be marked with gratitude for essential workers

Last year, 140 workers in B.C. lost their lives to workplace injury or disease

Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

RCMP attribute change to increase in property crime which increased 23 per cent

Shuswap history in pictures: Time for a haircut?

Do you know the names of the indviduals pictured?

Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault

Roderick Ashley Flavell is currently charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Thefts from mailboxes spike in North Okanagan: RCMP

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have received 33 complaints from all areas since Jan. 1

Goose egg addling underway in Okanagan

Program enters its 14th year to help control populations of non-migratory Canadian Geese

Two men charged following alleged robbery at Kelowna restaurant

The restaurant was allegedly robbed Saturday morning about 5 a.m.

Most Read