Thefts, property damage keep Salmon Arm RCMP busy over long weekend

Police responded to 20 calls for theft of property or property damage

Several Rotary Club flags placed throughout the community over the May long weekend were either damaged or stolen. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to 20 calls involving theft of property from vehicles and residences over the May long weekend.

The reported thefts, according to Staff Sgt. Scott West, were among the 123 calls for service police responded to between May 21-24.

One of the calls was for the theft of two bicycles with a combined value of more than $8,000. West urged people to lock their bikes up when out, and to store them securely out of sight when at home.

West noted Salmon Arm is seeing a resurgence in thefts from vehicles, especially at places like hiking trails where vehicles are left unattended. He said in recent incidents, thieves have been targeting purses, wallets and change.

Some property and one bicycle has since been recovered and returned to owners.

West also said a number of the local Rotary clubs’ Canada flags and flag poles, placed throughout the community during the weekend, were damaged or stolen.

West encouraged anyone with information regarding any of the above thefts or damage to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

