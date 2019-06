Kelowna fire crews are on scene at Richter Street and Lakeshore Drive

There are reports of a building on fire in Kelowna on Lakeshore Drive and Richter Street.

The building is believed to be unoccupied and under construction.

Witnesses say sirens can be heard from Bing Avenue.

Kelowna fire crews are on scene working to put out the blaze.

More to come.

