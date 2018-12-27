There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Illicit drug overdoses were the cause behind 1,380 deaths so far this year in B.C., according to the Coroners Service.

That’s roughly four deaths per day between January and November.

The new data detailing the number of fatal overdoses, released Thursday, highlights the continuing concern of illicit fentanyl wreaking havoc on all corners of the province. This year, there has only been one less death than in 2017, when B.C. saw the most fatal overdoses in its history.

. @bccoroners has updated #OD stats to include all but this month. There were 110 overdose deaths in October, and 120 in November. This brings the total number of #OD deaths in B.C. to 1,380. Only one less than within the same time last year. #fentanyl #bcpoli — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 27, 2018

According to finished investigations and autopsies performed between January and September, fentanyl was found in 85 per cent of all deaths, compared to 82 per cent in 2017.

Rates of overdoses were highest in the Lower Mainland, Northern Interior, Thompson Cariboo and Okanagan.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria have seen the most deaths, totalling 361, 195 and 85, respectively.

No deaths occurred at safe consumption or overdose prevention sites.

