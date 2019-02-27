(Pxhere photo)

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

Half a million Canadians are living with dementia, but many are hiding their illness from their friends and community out of fear. A new study is hoping to break through the stigma.

University of B.C. researchers Alison Phinney and Deborah O’Connor have teamed up with Jim Mann, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 12 years ago, to spend the next four years speaking with British Columbians who are living with dementia and find out exactly what barriers exist.

Mann’s life was first touched by Alzheimer’s in the early 2000s, when his mother had dementia. He was later diagnosed with the same disease in 2007.

“When you receive a diagnosis of dementia, it is too easy to retreat and assume an inability to remain positive,” Mann said.

Since then, Mann has been an active voice in the dementia community, volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. and spreading awareness about memory-loss symptoms.

READ MORE: Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

READ MORE: B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

While dementia is not a specific disease itself, it is an overall term for symptoms caused by disorders affecting the brain. There are four kinds of dementia.

Symptoms can include memory loss, difficulties with thinking or problem-solving, and misunderstanding language. Because dementia is progressive, the symptoms will gradually get worse as more brain cells become damaged.

Roughly 25,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. The Alzheimer’s society said by 2013, as many as 937,000 Canadians will be living with the illness.

The aim of the UBC-based study is to develop ways to support dementia patients in being social and active in their communities.

“There is a life to live after a diagnosis of dementia,” Mann said.

Anyone wishing to take part can contact the research team by email or call 604-551-0459.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton’s Okanagan School of the Arts wrapping up operations
Next story
Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Just Posted

Dead deer indicates seasonal movement of predators

Cougars, wolves and coyotes one step behind prey seeking food in valley bottoms

Residents to receive three-pack of bins for composting, recycling

City awards contract for containers, includes kitchen catcher, food waste cart, recycle bin

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Expect to be cold and that there’s some Vitamin C.

Residents share good reasons for immunization

Two families dealing with debilitating diseases offer stories of fear and pain

Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

Rifles taken from rural home near Sicamous recovered, Calgary woman charged

Cougar caught on camera near Okanagan school

Samantha Becker has alerted the Conservation Office after cougar sighting outside her house

Cougar and cub on the move in Kelowna video

It’s not the first time he’s had such a view of the natural world around him.

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Column: Changing lifestyles requires change of eating habits

Healthy Bites by Serena Caner

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

Penticton’s Okanagan School of the Arts wrapping up operations

OSA board says there isn’t enough funding to continue

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

SAS wrestlers make podium finish in zones and provincials

Young competitors speak to what keeps them passionate about the sport

Most Read