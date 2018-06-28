There’s more to this B.C. woman than meets the eye

Krista Kemp needs your votes to help her win the title of Maxim Cover Girl

A Lake Country woman is very close to becoming the next Maxim Cover Girl.

Krista Kemp owned her own business, Allure Medi Spa, in Fort McMurray for the past seven years but with a little encouragement from her friends she decided to redirect her efforts to a modelling career she left behind. Now she’s aiming for the magazine title and a $10,000 prize. Currently, she is in first place and is counting on votes to maintain her spot.

“It’s been really exciting, I’ve been getting lots of support,” she said.

Growing up in Lake Country, Kemp, 32, now only spends her summers in the Central Okanagan, where she owns a home.

When she was younger, she was part of a modelling agency in Kelowna, but got sidetracked with school and opening her business, she said.

But the contest piqued her interest.

“I saw the (opportunity) to submit photos for this contest so I just went for it,” she said. “It’s been a long process, everyone’s kind of stuck with me.”

And, despite the superficial view people may have, Kemp said there’s more to her than her looks.

“I understand what the Maxim Magazine is and what it represents but on the flipside of that, these are all successful woman… The girl in first right now is a mom of three. I don’t think she’d want to be classified as (a hot girl).

“I’ve been a business owner for the last seven years and I’ve worked really hard on my education, so on top of being an attractive woman, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, you can also be intelligent or business savvy,” she said.

She promotes women’s health and a positive body image. The modelling industry has been changing, with the promotion of a positive body image, she said.

“Less and less photographers are doing alterations to photos, so I definitely think it’s improved. I think you’ll also start to see more realistic body images.”

If she wins the $10,000, she plans to update older equipment in her business.

Voting ends at 6 p.m. tonight. Vote for Kemp through Maxim Cover Girl’s website.

