‘They’re little swimming pools’: CSRD director raises concern with potholes in Shuswap side roads

Multiple signs were put up warning drivers of major potholes and repair work happening Jan. 14 to 16 along Highway 1 between Salmon Arm to Tappen area. (AIM Roads Facebook photo)

Stuffed animal pothole pool parties are not enough to prompt the repair of rural roads in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At its April 20th meeting, the regional district board received a presentation from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure district manager Erik Lachmuth. After providing an overview on the ministry’s operations in the province and this district, Lachmuth welcomed comments and questions from the board. Area E (Rural Sicamous, Malakwa, Swansea Point) director Rhona Martin had both. First, she commented on the lack of provincial funding for repaving or major improvements on secondary roads.

“In my area, Electoral area E, the road out to the Malakwa transfer station, people are now putting stuffed animals in the potholes, like they’re little swimming pools or something like that…,” said Martin. “And it’s been this way for quite some time. As a local government, can you give us any suggestions how we could perhaps use our voice to persuade government to increase that funding, because this is an issue I believe all over the province.”

Lachmuth said there have been some increases to side-road paving budgets in recent years, “which is obviously very helpful for us because we’re also big advocates for wanting some additional side-road paving.”

Read more: No further delays: Regional district echoes safety concerns around Highway 1 bridge near Sicamous

Read more: CSRD looks to fill gaps in road rescue services in North Okanagan-Shuswap

“It’s kind of a combination of us putting our priorities forward and looking at it compared to the other areas of the province,” Lachmuth continued. “So it’s hard to say exactly … what the best method to try and increase that funding is. Obviously, more is better. But of course it has to be balanced with other provincial budgetary needs for what’s going on out there. Certainly, from a transportation perspective, it’s our first priority and what we want to see additional dollars for.”

Martin then asked if the ministry assesses whether or not its highways maintenance contractor for the region is “providing adequate equipment to do the job properly?”

Lachmuth said the ministry doesn’t look at the amount of equipment the contractor has. Instead, the ministry looks at whether or not the contractor is meeting the specifications of the contract, if they are meeting response times for “restoring traction to a slippery road, for removing snow before it achieves a certain amount of accumulation…”

This, Lachmuth said, is done through regular monitoring and auditing.

“Then we go back to the contractor, and there’s a route/cost analysis which is done, and it could lead to the identification that, oh, there’s not enough equipment in this area to meet that response time, or it could lead to a number of other factors like a road got missed, a training issue, how they’re utilizing the equipment rather than the quantity of it,” said Lachmuth. “But we don’t do our separate analysis… because it’s privatized.

“They have the freedom and opportunity to figure out how they’ll deploy and what they’ll use – as long as they’re able to meet the actual contract requirements for the end product of what we see on the road, and that’s what our team oversees and ensures.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictTransportation