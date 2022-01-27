Thief disables security system, breaks into safe at Sicamous pub

Moose Mulligans was broken into in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Moose Mulligans image)

Sicamous pub Moose Mulligans was broken into Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, the break-in at the Riverside Avenue business occurred in the early morning hours. The suspect allegedly disabled the pub’s security system, forced entry into a safe on the premises and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Police believe the suspect had prior knowledge of the safe’s location and the security measures used by the business,” said McNeil in a media release.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

