Moose Mulligans was broken into in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Moose Mulligans image)

Moose Mulligans was broken into in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Moose Mulligans image)

Thief disables security system, breaks into safe at Sicamous pub

Police believe suspect had knowledge of pub’s security measures

Sicamous pub Moose Mulligans was broken into Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, the break-in at the Riverside Avenue business occurred in the early morning hours. The suspect allegedly disabled the pub’s security system, forced entry into a safe on the premises and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Police believe the suspect had prior knowledge of the safe’s location and the security measures used by the business,” said McNeil in a media release.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: New COVID-19 rules frustrate Shuswap restaurateurs

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations
Next story
All 4 victims in deadly Richmond shooting related, no suspects at large: IHIT

Just Posted

Moose Mulligans was broken into in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Moose Mulligans image)
Thief disables security system, breaks into safe at Sicamous pub

Pink Shirt Day is Feb. 23.
Pink Shirt Day breakfast boxes are back in the Okanagan

Classes of elementary school students leave the stadium at Larch Hills to enjoy a day of cross-country skiing. (Contributed)
Opinion: Young Shuswap skiers find their groove at Larch Hills

Due to staffing shortages, School District 83 put a hold on school buses being used for extracurricular activities until more drivers were available. (File photo)
School district addressing bus driver shortage in North Okanagan-Shuswap