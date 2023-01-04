(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Thief steals Kelowna bylaw vehicle, busted by off-duty Mountie

The constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area

A man who tried to steal a City of Kelowna bylaw vehicle didn’t get too far, thanks to an off-duty RCMP officer.

On Jan. 2, the constable witnessed a bylaw officer running after the vehicle in the downtown area. He picked up the officer in his personal vehicle and followed the stolen car until it stopped in a lane behind the library.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run, but was chased down by the police officer and arrested. Charges of theft and impaired operation of a motor vehicle have been recommended against a Kelowna man.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BylawsKelownaRCMPstolen autos

Previous story
B.C. boosts funding for Human Rights Tribunal to help tackle increased caseload
Next story
UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby

Just Posted

RCMP confirm that one person died as a result of a vehicle collision on Highway 1 about two kilometres east of Chase on Tuesday, Jan. 3. (File photo)
One person killed in collision between semi and SUV on Highway 1 near Chase

Eli Vandevoort
UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby

Drinkwater, described by the Victoria Film Festival as the most Canadian film of all time, plays at the Classic in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
Drinkwater: ‘A wonderfully likeable coming-of-age comedy filmed entirely in Penticton’

Dad Garick Gray and Mom Jen Morley cuddle with Baby Georgia following her birth at 9:28 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. She is the 2023 New Year’s Baby at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (Photo contributed)
Perfect timing for Baby Georgia, born New Year’s Baby at Salmon Arm’s hospital