Thief targets citizens who serve by stealing light off Chase Fire Rescue Command truck

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Chase RCMP

In a case of hindering those who help, someone stole the tail light off the Chase Fire Rescue command truck over the April 16-18 long weekend. (Chase Fire Rescue photo)

It’s difficult to tell what the specific motivation was, but someone took it upon themselves to steal the tail light off the Chase Fire Rescue Command truck over the April 16 to 18 long weekend.

If you have any information about this theft from the Chase Fire Department and its committed firefighters, you’re asked to contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Shuswaptheft