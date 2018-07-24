Thieves attempt to steal cash from SASCU ATM

Thieves tried unsuccessfully to get money from an ATM at Centenoka Mall overnight Monday, but wrecked it in their attempts.

SASCU reports in a news release that the incident occurred during the early hours of July 24.

“While no funds were attained, the machine is destroyed. No one was harmed in the incident. SASCU Credit Union officials are assisting the RCMP with the investigation.”

SASCU states it “anticipates an extended period before a replacement ATM can be installed at this location.” Alternative SASCU ATMs are available at Salmon Arm Uptown and Downtown branches, the Mall at Piccadilly, and the uptown Tim Hortons.

