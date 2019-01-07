photo: contributed

Thieves break into newly opened Kelowna coffee shop

The new location that opened over the weekend, has now closed for repairs

UPDATE:

Kelowna RCMP were called to a commercial break and enter Jan. 7 at 6:33 a.m. at Canoe Coffee Roasters.

The break and enter is believed to have occurred sometime between Saturday evening, following the closure of Canoe Coffee Roasters and early this morning when the break-in was discovered by staff.

Police believe that the suspect or suspects gained entry into the building through a rear glass door, where once inside they removed electronic items and a portable safe.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file 2019-1081.

Original Jan. 7 7:40 a.m.

Just two days after the grand opening of their new space, Canoe Coffee Roasters will be shutting its doors.

The coffee shop, on Laurel Avenue was broken into.

“We are so frustrated and devastated to say that someone broke into the shop over the weekend and did a number on our beautiful new space. Such an incredible disappointment after the high of our opening day,” says a social media post by the coffee shop.

The Kelowna business owned by David Upshaw says they hope to re-open once again a week from now.

“We are so sorry to everyone who was looking forward to visiting the café, but we will have to close for the week to work on repairs, cleanup, equipment replacement, and enhanced security,” says the post.

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna coffee company continues to expand

The company started in a small coffee trailer at the Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market three years ago and moved to it’s larger third location on Laurel Avenue from High Road as their next step in building the business.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling
Next story
‘Division’ at Okanagan fire department leads to investigation

Just Posted

Sagmoen Vernon trials loom

Pre-trial conferences have been fixed for both of Curtis Sagmoen’s Vernon matters

Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

Sicamous KIJHL squad loses to Kelowna and ties Summerland

District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

The $50,000 project was paid for by the local government and Valley Blacktop

Eating for health and environment in the New Year

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Looking forward to a new year on the trails

Marcia Beckner / Trail Tales

More than 500 brides attend Hitched Okanagan

One of the first bridal fairs of the year kicked off in Kelowna on Sunday

‘Division’ at Okanagan fire department leads to investigation

Third-party investigator hired by City of Enderby makes recommendations, options for fire department

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

Thieves break into newly opened Kelowna coffee shop

The new location that opened over the weekend, has now closed for repairs

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

Most Read