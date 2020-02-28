(File photo)

Thieves on gasoline-themed mission target North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask residents to help prevent crimes of opportunity

Thieves have been taking a toll on the North Shuswap, stealing objects ranging from gas cans to extension cords.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Chase RCMP received a report that Daniel’s Store and Marina in Seymour Arm was vandalized sometime overnight.

Police say the owner advised officers that the gas pump and shed was broken into, and items stolen included propane tanks and tools. In addition, the actual gas pump had been dismantled and parts were taken off. Police have no suspects.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy says it appears someone caused the mischief simply to steal gas from the pump, and the propane tanks were taken probably because they were sitting beside the gas pump.

Read more: Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officer in driveway near Salmon Arm

Read more: Salmon Arm man injured in truck rollover in Anglemont

In an incident on Friday, Feb. 14 in Anglemont, police say the theft of a gas can also appeared to be a crime of opportunity.

Chase RCMP report that just after noon, a woman got out of the passenger side of a mid-2000’s Jeep with no front licence plate. She then walked into the open yard in the 7000 block of Mountain Drive and took a 20-litre red plastic gas can from just inside the property. She left in the same vehicle.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle and they remind people to secure their property as thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity.

In another incident, this one in Chase, many extension cords were taken.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Chase RCMP received a report that approximately 32 extension cords had been stolen from the Sun Valley Estates parking lot overnight. The approximate value of the cords is $1,000. Police have no suspects.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

theft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case
Next story
Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Just Posted

Suspected drunk driving in Shuswap leads to discovery of rifle

Driver claims weapon for protection against cougars and bears

Thieves on gasoline-themed mission target North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask residents to help prevent crimes of opportunity

The price of child poverty: Women parenting alone forced to live harsh reality

Latest figures available show 1,630 children in Columbia Shuswap Regional District living in poverty

Salmon Arm family has unique tie to original Stanley Cup

Shuswap residents will have opportunity to view iconic trophy on March 7.

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Most Read