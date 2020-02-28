Thieves on gasoline-themed mission target North Shuswap

Chase RCMP ask residents to help prevent crimes of opportunity

Thieves have been taking a toll on the North Shuswap, stealing objects ranging from gas cans to extension cords.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Chase RCMP received a report that Daniel’s Store and Marina in Seymour Arm was vandalized sometime overnight.

Police say the owner advised officers that the gas pump and shed was broken into, and items stolen included propane tanks and tools. In addition, the actual gas pump had been dismantled and parts were taken off. Police have no suspects.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy says it appears someone caused the mischief simply to steal gas from the pump, and the propane tanks were taken probably because they were sitting beside the gas pump.

In an incident on Friday, Feb. 14 in Anglemont, police say the theft of a gas can also appeared to be a crime of opportunity.

Chase RCMP report that just after noon, a woman got out of the passenger side of a mid-2000’s Jeep with no front licence plate. She then walked into the open yard in the 7000 block of Mountain Drive and took a 20-litre red plastic gas can from just inside the property. She left in the same vehicle.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle and they remind people to secure their property as thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity.

In another incident, this one in Chase, many extension cords were taken.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Chase RCMP received a report that approximately 32 extension cords had been stolen from the Sun Valley Estates parking lot overnight. The approximate value of the cords is $1,000. Police have no suspects.



