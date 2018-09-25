Thieves rip ATM out of Sun Peaks Resort

Kamloops Rural RCMP are investigating after an ATM was stolen from the Day Lodge at Sun Peaks.

Kamloops Rural RCMP are investigating after thieves broke in to the Day Lodge at Sun Peaks overnight and made off with an ATM.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says RCMP were called to investigate a break and enter that occurred sometime around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The glass door to the lodge was smashed and it appears that the ATM was ripped out of the lodge by a rope attached to a vehicle,” explains Shelkie.

“The ATM was located later this morning at the junction of Agate Bay Road and Adams Lake Forest Service Road. It had been broken into and the cash inside was missing.”

RCMP say it is possible that the suspect(s) involved in this break, enter and theft were in a black Ford F350 pick-up truck with silver trim and a lift kit.

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone with information about this theft to contact them at 250-828-3000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

