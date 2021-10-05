La Carraia Gelato was broken into and had cash, equipment and some cookies stolen Oct. 4, 2021. (La Carraia Gelato - Facebook)

Thieves smash doors, steal cookies from Vernon gelato shop

New business broken into Monday night; cash, iPad stolen

One of Vernon’s newest businesses was broken into overnight Monday night.

La Carraia Gelato owner Fakri Fituri said thieves smashed the glass door at the 3000 29 Avenue location around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 4.

Once inside, Fituri said they took an iPad, money from the register and a cookie jar.

After sharing pictures of the damage on Facebook and Instagram, comments of support immediately rolled in.

Fituri said he’s felt a lot of love come in through the doors Tuesday, Oct. 5.

“That’s what Vernon is all about,” he said. “It’s such a great community.”

Fituri told the Morning Star police had two in custody already believed to be involved in the incident, but Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have yet to respond to a request for comment.

