The mall was open Friday morning, though the entrance was blocked off. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star) The mall was open Friday morning, though the entrance was blocked off. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a break and enter that occurred overnight at the Village Green Centre Friday morning in an apparent theft at the Peoples Jewellers store.

The incident occurred at 3:10 a.m. Attending officers found the east side entrance of the mall had been breached by a vehicle driving through the doors.

Two masked suspects, wearing dark clothing, drove a truck through the doors of the main entrance and through the hall before crashing into Peoples Jewellers. Mall employees suggested the purpose of the smash-in was to rob the jewellery store. After gaining entry to the store, they were able to obtain an undetermined amount of jewellery. The vehicle was then driven from the mall prior to police arriving and has not been located.

Witnesses said the cleaning staff were on the scene when the alarms went off, prompting them to seek safety in the washroom.

The mall is open for shoppers but has been sectioned off for cleaning.

At this time, the police are looking for a Toyota FJ Cruiser, cream in colour that will have significant damage to the front end and will be missing a side-view mirror, said Const. Kelly Brett. The investigation is still in its early stages and officers are working with mall staff to determine what was taken from the jewellery store at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

Related: Vernon road sees two water main breaks in two days

Related: Vernon homeowner’s 9-1-1 smarts lead to B&E arrests

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

>

@BrieChar
brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

This vehicle of a Toyota FJ cruiser matching the description of the vehicle used in the Vernon break and enter. The vehicle will have significant damage to the front end and will be missing a side view mirror. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
More than 100 firefighters working wildfires in Similkameen

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Salmon Arm parents concerned over upcoming school bus changes

Ranchero families frustrated by response from school district

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Update: Salmon Arm blaze put out before it could spread

Two-storey home near Little Mountain Park badly damaged, no one injured

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff

Vernon Laker grad hired as assistant coach

More than 100 firefighters working wildfires in Similkameen

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Arthur Manuel, Sally Scales among those featured in annual book

Okanagan Historical Society, covering area from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm, celebrates 82nd edition

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Law of the Land runs at Caravan Farm Theatre until Aug. 26

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Most Read