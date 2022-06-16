Thieves steal gas, catalytic converters from Kiwanis Club of Oliver

The crimes put the trucks out of service and may cost thousands to repair

The two delivery trucks play an important fundraising role at Kiwanis Club of Oliver but now they are facing expensive repairs after thieves cut gas lines and later stole the catalytic converters. (Submitted)

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver has been devastated by thieves who cut the fuel lines, stole gas and later that week stole the catalytic converters from their two delivery trucks which play a vital role in their fundraising efforts.

The local charity club could be out thousands of dollars and no longer has use of their two delivery trucks until they can be repaired. According to club president Amanda Urry, the trucks play an integral part in the Saturday Kiwanis Market, the club’s main fundraiser.

On June 10, Kiwanis Club members said they couldn’t do any deliveries or pick-ups because someone had cut the fuel filler tubes on the trucks to steal the gas.

The Kiwanis Market lost not only the fuel in the tank, but also a potentially hundreds of dollars towards repairs on the two trucks. Repairs were to be done on June 16.

Then on June 14, volunteers arrived in the morning to discover the catalytic converters had been stolen from both trucks rendering them undrivable until further expensive repairs can be done and replacement of the converters.

“This is only one of the unforeseen expenses of the market, over and above normal overhead expenses,” said Bill Dallamore, a Kiwanis member.

The market is Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

“The trucks are used to pick up items donated to the market for sale, as well as deliver items bought from the market to the customers. They also allow us to transport unsellable items to the landfill,” said Urry.

“The market gives us the means to give back to our community, allowing us to donate an average of $100,000 a year into our community as well as charities that serve fantastic purposes worldwide.”

The trucks are being towed to a shop next week with the club trying to go through ICBC. But because the trucks are older, ICBC may find the fix to costly for the trucks’ worth. Catalytic converters are around $1,000 each plus labour and towing, said Urry.

Anyone who would like to donate towards the truck repairs can call the market at 250-485-0242 or drop by the market on Saturday mornings from 8:30-12:30 p.m. in person at 5992 Sawmill Road and talk to any of the members.

READ MORE: ‘A pretty low thing to do’: Equipment stolen from Shuswap fire hall

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.