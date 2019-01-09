Clothing-donation bins like this one in the 17000-block of 16 Avenue are to be removed, Inclusion BC announced Thursday. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Richmond joins West Vancouver and Burnaby

Richmond has become the third city in B.C. to crack down on clothing donation bins, citing safety concerns after multiple people died getting stuck in them.

The city issued a “temporary removal” order Tuesday to all five organizations with bins in the city, spokesperson Ted Townsend said in an email to Black Press Media.

The organizations will have 24 hours to remove all 24 bins, or they can lock them until they figure out a removal plan.

Burnaby and West Vancouver have already banned donation bins after a man died in a West Vancouver bin last week and a woman died in a Toronto one Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

Inclusion BC also announced plans to pull 146 clothing donation containers from sites around the province.

Eight people have died involving donation bins in Canada since 2015, and a major Canadian manufacturer has announced it would stop making the bins until they sorted out the safety concerns.

“Most of the bins [in Richmond] have similar mechanisms to those where fatalities have occurred,” Townsend said.

Such bins will not be allowed in the city going forward, Townsend said, and anyone applying for permission to install future donation bins will have to design a way to minimize the safety risk.

READ MORE: UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart starts selling medical cannabis online

Just Posted

Larch Hills Nordic Skiers tally top times in first round of Teck BC Cup

Salmon Arm skiers place well in races at Nickel Plate Nordic Club

RCMP seek Enderby robbery suspect

Woman alleged to have attempted to rob elderly man in bakery parking lot at end of December

Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Gently used children’s books can be dropped off at several locations during annual book drive

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Salmon Arm branch to fully reopen next Monday, Jan. 14 following renovations.

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Trade deadline looming for BCHL teams

Trade watch will heat up as the roster freeze deadline is on Jan. 10

Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Richmond joins West Vancouver and Burnaby

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The bank is now projecting growth to be just 1.7 per cent in 2019, down from its October forecast of 2.1 per cent

Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules

The new regulations, which come into effect June 1, apply to all drone operators

Remember virtual reality? Its buzz has faded at CES 2019

At the CES 2019 tech show in Las Vegas, Facebook’s Oculus unit isn’t holding any glitzy press events

The suspense is over: Kevin Hart will not host Oscars

Hart says he’s not hosting the Oscars this year after suggesting he’d reconsider

Most Read