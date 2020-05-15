Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident

A third man has been charged in connection to an early-March assault on a person experiencing homelessness in downtown Kelowna.

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident. This comes just one week after Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were charged with attempted murder, however it now appears those charges, against both individuals, have been reduced to aggravated assault as well.

Pedersen was scheduled for a bail hearing on May 15, but the outcome is not yet known.

Comerford and Gaubert were taken into police custody on May 8 and both were subsequently released on significant conditions.

RCMP found the victim early that morning suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack on Lawrence Avenue downtown. He was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.

Comerford and Gaubert are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 and Pedersen’s next appearance is set for Aug. 13.

READ MORE: Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Two Kelowna men facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking homeless man

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aggravated assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Just Posted

Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Grade 2/3 students write to health-care workers, truck drivers, cashiers and others

Interior Health gives go-ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Salmon Arm dealership shows appreciation to hospital staff

Jacobson Ford drops off donation of 200 face shields to Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Popular Margaret Falls Trail remains closed along with some North and South Shuswap parks

Although many parks opened for day use on May 14, people are urged to keep physical distancing

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Boil water notice rescinded for Sorrento Water System

Turbidity has returned to safe levels for drinking.

Most Read