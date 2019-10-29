Third time’s a charm: man arrested after armed robbery at Vernon liquor store

The suspect is believed to be responsible for a total of three armed robberies at the same store

A 51-year-old man is in custody after an armed robbery at a liquor store on 25th Avenue in Vernon. RCMP believe the man has robbed the same location twice before.

A man entered the liquor store in the Fruit Union Plaza and demanded money from the staff at knifepoint Monday night at around 10 p.m. The two staff members were able to run out of the store and the suspect also fled on foot.

Vernon RCMP were able to make an arrest “thanks in assistance of witnesses who observed him fleeing the scene,” Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Police believe the man is responsible for two other robberies at the same liquor store on Aug. 27 and Oct. 19, 2019.

The man remains in police custody and will be appearing in Vernon Provincial Court.

He could face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in three incidents.

RCMP are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

