Penticton man Cody Pelletier, 35, was supposed to be in Penticton provincial court for sentencing Feb. 16 but didn’t show up. (File photo)

Penticton man Cody Pelletier, 35, was supposed to be in Penticton provincial court for sentencing Feb. 16 but didn’t show up. (File photo)

Third warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on court sentencing

Cody Pelletier has a long record of run-ins with the law

A Penticton man had a warrant issued after he skipped out on his sentencing.

Cody Allen Pelletier was due in court on Thursday, Feb. 16 to be sentenced for a case of mischief under $5,000 related to an incident that occurred in Penticton on May 5, 2022.

Pelletier had already entered a guilty plea for the mischief charge in January 2023.

READ MORE: Penticton man with violent history arrested after stabbing

This is the third warrant issued for Pelletier since his initial release in May of 2022.

Pelletier has two additional and separate matters proceeding through the courts.

In one case, Pelletier was charged with possession of stolen property in Summerland on May 1, while the other is an aggravated assault charge following an incident where a man was stabbed and walked into the Penticton hospital.

A warrant was issued for all three cases in September, bringing Pelletier into court before he was released in October.

Then in January, another warrant was issued in order to bring him into custody again, before he was released in February.

The possession for stolen property case is scheduled for trial on March 23 and the aggravated assault case is set for a preliminary inquiry on June 23, according to court records.

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal history, including being convicted of manslaughter following the death of 14-year-old Justin Vasey in 2008. Along with three others, Pelletier had attacked the developmentally delayed teen at an abandoned house in Surrey.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Startup finalists announced for Okanagan Angel Summit
Next story
B.C. police apologize after personal info in lost notebook falls into criminal hands

Just Posted

Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

Lily Brook and Kaden Baum pose with their medals at the 2022 Nationals in Whistler. Both Lily and Kaden are heading to the Canada Winter Games in PEI, which begins Feb. 18, to compete in the Para Nordic events. (Donna Flatman photo)
Salmon Arm athletes head to Maritimes for PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games

Volunteer drivers Ray Vandeem, Manson Galligan, Fred Busch, Gary Stortz, Chris Christensen, president Malcolm Makayev, and drivers Dianne Killman, Shane Miller and Chad Strohschein stand with the wheelchair accessible van, the 2019 Chevy Bolt and the 2023 Bolt that will increase the availability of Eagle Valley Transportation Society’s service. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous transportation provider re-energized by new electric vehicle

Nathaniel Gaynor making a design out of small stones as part of a NatureKids BC Salmon Arm explorer day. (NatureKids BC photo)
Salmon Arm NatureKids club looking for co-leader to host outdoor activities