Thirty-unit housing development planned for northeast Salmon Arm

Initial concept was to be 55-plus but owner told council there are townhomes suitable for families

This one-hectare property at the corner of 11th Avenue and 18th Street NE is the site of a proposed 30-unit housing development. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The owner of a property at the corner of 18th Street and 11th Avenue NE has applied for a rezoning with the intention of creating a development with 30 housing units.

Owner Kelly Guenther would like to rezone the one-hectare property at 1141 18th St. NE from R1, single family dwelling, to R4, medium density residential. It sits just west of the RCMP detachment and north of the Trans-Canada Highway. Just one home is now situated on the property.

“Although not technically required at this rezoning stage, a development concept showing 30 units has been provided…” states the city’s planning department report, noting the applicant is not required to stick with the proposed concept at this stage. Up to 40 units would be permitted under the new zoning.

Guenther spoke at the city’s May 4 planning meeting, describing the concept. He said there would be 17 townhomes, all facing the lake with beautiful views. He said the other single family units would probably be a mix of duplexes and triplexes.

Read more: BC Housing to open spaces in Salmon Arm for people homeless during pandemic

Read more: Interest in multi-family, commercial development picking up in Salmon Arm

Asked by Coun. Sylvia Lindgren about units for families, he said the majority would be either two bedroom with a den or some will be three bedroom.

“But they’re really designed to be sort of 55-plus. A lot of them are going to be no stairs, entry level. I wasn’t really thinking we were going to gauge it towards families, but certainly, some of the three-bedroom townhomes could be used for families with no problem.”

Although council was unanimously in support of the development, the possibility of accommodating a bike trail or a link to the city’s Greenways network was brought up by Couns. Tim Lavery and Chad Eliason, and discussed by council.

Eliason suggested that the applicant talk to city staff about greenways and right-of-ways before the public hearing is held on May 25.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentHousingSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This one-hectare property at the corner of 11th Avenue and 18th Street NE is the site of a proposed 30-unit housing development. The property currently houses one home. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Previous story
Salmon Arm fire department responds to one of best kinds of fire calls
Next story
Companies beef up COVID-19 measures with masks and temperature checks

Just Posted

Thirty-unit housing development planned for northeast Salmon Arm

Initial concept was to be 55-plus but owner told council there are townhomes suitable for families

Expanded camping at 2021 Roots & Blues might work if COVID-19 restrictions still required

Salmon Arm staff member suggests approval of bigger campground area could be useful in coming year

BC Housing to open spaces in Salmon Arm for people homeless during pandemic

Sixty-three units to be used for people considered vulnerable or at-risk of contracting COVID-19

Another summer Shuswap tradition on hold due to COVID-19

Wednesday on the Wharf concert series in Salmon Arm postponed

Salmon Arm fire department responds to one of best kinds of fire calls

Vehicle fire extinguished without any major destruction

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for small B.C. town

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Companies beef up COVID-19 measures with masks and temperature checks

Policies are part of a handful of increased protective measures companies are launching as provinces start to reopen

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Summerland worker identified as victim in fatal highway accident

Accident occurred on evening of May 1 near Peachland

Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed near Beaverdell

BC Conservation officers are looking for a distinct vehicle that may have been used in the incident

Most Read