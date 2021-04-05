Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

The fate of a Canadian man who has been on death row in Montana for 38 years could become more tenuous as the state gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions.

Ronald Smith, 63, is originally from Red Deer, Alta., and has been on death row since 1983, a year after he and another man, high on LSD and alcohol near East Glacier, Mont., shot and killed two young Indigenous cousins.

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an “ultra-fast-acting” barbiturate. A district court judge stayed executions more than a decade ago after ruling that the proposed use of pentobarbital didn’t meet requirements.

But a bill that would allow Montana to use any “intravenous injection in a lethal quantity” has passed in the House of Representatives and is to be voted on this week by the senate.

Smith’s daughter, who was six when her father went to prison, is trying not to worry.

“I think it’s stupid. I think it’s stressful. If it happens, I’ll be heartbroken,” Carmen Blackburn said in an interview with The Canadian Press in Red Deer.

“This is more than revenge. This is just now inhumane. This is torture. There needs to be a decision one way or the other.”

Several groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have argued against the proposed legislation.

“(It’s) really the worst-case scenario for abolition advocates. It made it through the house, but we’re working our tails off to stop this thing in the senate,” said Sam Forstag, the union’s legislative program manager.

“I’m incredibly worried and I know all of the other abolition advocates are as well. A bill like this functionally would restore the death penalty after a years-long moratorium.”

Rep. Ed Stafman, a Democrat, had sponsored a bill calling for the death penalty to be abolished but it was defeated. He described support for the death penalty in Montana as “miles wide and inches deep.”

He also said the Republicans have a majority in the senate, so the new legislation may have the support it needs to become law.

Not all Republicans are in favour of the death penalty, he noted, so he’s crossing his fingers.

“I’m not optimistic, but I’m hopeful.”

Ron Waterman, a civil liberties union lawyer who worked on Smith’s case, said even if the new protocol is adopted, nothing would happen right away.

“This will only bring the case to the point where the various rulings by the court could be appealed,” Waterman said.

“Given the numerous issues which are appealable by Smith’s attorneys, the case likely will take years to resolve.”

The Montana Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the state’s Catholic bishops, has been lobbying to have the death penalty abolished.

“This legislation moves us one step closer to restarting executions in Montana … a significant step closer. And we think that’s a terrible thing,” said executive director Matt Brower.

He said his group will work behind the scenes to try to convince senate members to vote against the new legislation.

Blackburn said her father was devastated when the outgoing Democratic governor failed to commute his sentence late last year, despite the backing of religious and social groups, as well as a new request from the Canadian government.

When Smith was first charged with murder, he refused a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for life. He later pleaded guilty and asked for the death penalty, then changed his mind and said he wanted to live.

Five execution dates have been set over the years. Each has been overturned.

Smith and Rodney Munro admitted to marching Harvey Mad Man, 23, and Thomas Running Rabbit, 20, into the woods by a highway in 1982. They shot them in the head with a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.

Court heard that Smith and Munro wanted to steal the victims’ car. Smith also said at the time that he wanted to know what it was like to kill someone.

Blackburn said her father is not that man anymore.

“He took something so horrific and has been trying his darndest to turn everything around. He’s sober, he went to school. He said he would want to work with troubled kids if he ever got out,” she said.

“He’s trying, even if it’s from afar. He just wants to be able to do something good now.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Save summer’: Tourism business have modest expectations ahead of crucial season
Next story
Fighting human trafficking ‘more urgent’ amid pandemic: country star Paul Brandt

Just Posted

As of March 30, 2021, 16 teachers in School District 83 had exhausted their sick day entitlement. According to the school district, district employees are no longer required to use op their sick day entitlement when ordered to self-isolate. (File photo)
School District 83 teachers, staff won’t lose sick days when required to self-isolate

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to give employees option to work from home, take paid leave

Longtime Lakeshore Road residents Reid Fowler and Ellen Murray stand in Murray’s driveway, pointing to a part of the unstable route of particular concern to them and their neighbours. The two would like to see traffic on the busy road reduced primarily to locals only. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents of unstable, well-used Salmon Arm road suggest closure option

Lakeshore Road petition prioritizes use by locals, city collecting public input

A Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer will have a conduct hearing in June in regards to six allegations of breaching of the RCMP Code of Conduct. (File photo)
Vernon North Okanagan Mountie to face conduct hearing

Constable to appear on six allegations of RCMP Code of Conduct breach

West Kelowna Warriors forward Benjamin Woodhouse (26) fends off a check from Salmon Arm defenceman William Lavigne to beat goalie Owen Say during B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3. The Warriors edged the Gorillas 2-1. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL pod play with win over Salmon Arm

Late goal from Carter Wilkie gives Warriors a 2-1 decision at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

More than 700 people have signed a petition requesting tighter regulations on cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Shuswap group plans to monitor speed boat noise

Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition pursuing new regulations for Shuswap and Mara lakes

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

The Station Public House in Penticton announced April 4, 2021 that they will be closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure. (Google Maps)
Penticton pub closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a ‘few days’

Look up! Do you know the fellow at the railway crossing? The year is 1977. Email the archives@salmonarmmusuem.org with your answer. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Railway crossing

Do you know who this is?

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Mission Hill Elementary school in Vernon April 2. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Interior Health contacting families who may be affected

Const. Michael Rampone, a member of the Penticton RCMP Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) section had the honour of meeting nine-year-old Summer-Paige, who is arguably not only the BC RCMP’s youngest, but most inspirational recruiter.
BC RCMP’s youngest recruiter inspires South Okanagan officers

Summer-Paige presented to her class about how to become a police officer

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

Most Read