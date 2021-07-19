Thomas Creek fire grows to more than 6,500 hectares

An incident management team has been called in to take over

The Thomas Creek fire has grown over 1,000 hectares since Sunday morning, said BC Wildfire Services.

The wildfire that started above Okanagan Falls on July 11, is now at 6,558 hectares and is still classified as out of control.

“The change in size is attributed to some growth at the head of the fire yesterday (July 18),” said BC Wildfire.

Fire behaviour observed yesterday was low to moderately vigorous surface fire. The blaze is visible from local communities. Ground crews and heavy equipment continue to work on contingency guard and are working with crews to contain excursions along the 201 Road.

“The protection of life and property along the south flank is the main priority today,” said BC Wildfire Services.

This comes after the fire had shrunk to under 5,500 hectares this weekend.

More than 700 properties remain on evacuation alert.

On Sunday, ground crews and equipment are being focused on building a contingency guard and handling any excursions of the fire along 201 Road

BC Wildfire has brought in an incident management team to handle the Thomas and Brenda Creek fires.

Incident management teams consist of groups of highly trained staff and specialists to help with sections of incident commands such as planning, operations, logistics and finance, among others. The team will take some of the pressure off the local fire zone and the local fire centre, allowing both to manage new fires or other fires in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but was originally suspected to be human-caused.

