Thomas Creek fire, near Okanagan Falls, is classified as ‘held’

The wildfire has seen little fire activity and no growth, says BC Wildfire

Canadian Armed Forces walk with BC Wildfire crews assessing damage at the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 19. The fire is now held. (BC Wildfire photo)

The Thomas Creek fire is officially classified as being held, said BC Wildfire on Monday.

There has been little fire activity and the wildfire hasn’t seen any growth in a week, said Luke Robinson, information officer for the Okanagan Complex.

“Very cold and mild conditions for the last five days has led to very little fire activity and with the guard, up to the north we are doing a modified response approach,” said Robinson.

Containment lines aren’t being breached.

These favourable conditions have BC Wildfire rescinding an evacuation order for the Allendale Lake area.

Eight properties in Electoral Area D on evacuation order are now considered all clear, said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) on Monday.

Now that the fire is held, the Canadian Armed Forces members have moved over to fight the Nk’Mip wildfire north of Osoyoos. Other firefighters have moved over to the Mount Law fire above Peachland.

The wildfire started above Okanagan Falls on July 11.

READ MORE: South Okanagan fires benefiting from cooler temps

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.