Helicopters are busy at work dropping water on the large fire above OK Falls on July 12. (Tara Woiczyk Facebook)

Helicopters are busy at work dropping water on the large fire above OK Falls on July 12. (Tara Woiczyk Facebook)

Thomas Creek jumps in size to 7,279 hectares

BC Wildfire says they expect continued fire growth due to prolonged heat and wind

The Thomas Creek fire has jumped in size to 7,279 hectares.

Fire behaviour increased significantly Sunday, particularly in the north and northeast.

This increased fire activity is expected to continue in the coming days as hot, dry and windy conditions will persist, said BC Wildfire.

Smoke has come into Penticton Monday morning after a clear, blue sky weekend.

Without any rain in the forecast, these hot, windy conditions will continue to challenge fire suppression efforts as the fire has moved into the Christie Mountain fire area, said BC Wildfire.

Safety of crews and the public will remain as the top priority, they said.

The Thomas Creek fire, near OK Falls erupted on July 11.

An area restriction order remains in place for the Thomas Creek fire and the over 700 properties on evacuation alert continue.

The 90 military personnel who arrived on the weekend will be working on this fire by Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, said BC Wildfire.

Today, crews and equipment will continue to work in the Christie Mountain area to create and reinforce guard lines using existing roads, old fire guards and other natural features. This is being done in an effort to get ahead of the fire in the north and northeast sections.

On Sunday, firefighters patrolled the guard line on the west flank and began to demobilize equipment from reinforced guard lines in this area. Fire activity was relatively quiet along this western flank.

Heavy equipment is being used to build contingency guard lines to the east of the fire.

READ MORE: Canadian armed forces helping Thomas Creek fire

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Okanagan advocacy group to compile list of LGBTQ2S+ friendly churches
Next story
No homes lost on Anarchist Mountain due to Nk’Mip fire

Just Posted

The heat warnings come after many areas in the region are battling wildfires and drought from the lack of rain. (Pexels)
More heat warnings coming for B.C.’s Southern Interior: Environment Canada

Sicamous’ landfill was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 27, after being closed since July 20 due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)
Sicamous landfill to reopen after temporary closure due to wildfire

The mobile vaccination clinic in Canoe today, July 26, is cancelled, but residents can still go to the rec centre in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
COVID-19 immunization clinic in Canoe cancelled due to wildfire smoke

The majority of Sicamous properties under an evacuation order are now on evacuation alert. (CSRD photo)
Majority of Sicamous properties under evacuation order now under evacuation alert