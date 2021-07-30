Volatile Thomas Creek wildfire forces heavy equipment to withdraw

BC Wildfire is preparing for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

Smoke rises from the north end of the Thomas Creek Wildfire on July 28 just across Skaha Lake from Kaleden. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Update 3:00 p.m.:

Volatile behaviour from the Thomas Creek Fire has led to heavy equipment having to withdraw from the north-northwest flank of the fire.

BC Wildfire is reporting growth along the north flank in the Derenzy and McLean Clan Lake areas with helicopters continuing to drop water to ensure it does not spread into the drainage north of Christie Mountain.

Original Story:

The Thomas Creek Wildfire now stands at over 8,242 hectares as of Friday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is still listed as out of control, with a risk of thunderstorms in the area Friday afternoon.

There are currently 23 firefighters, 12 dangerous tree specialists, 33 military personnel and eight support staff on the ground along with 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire is currently receiving air support from six helicopters, as crews work on north flank near McLean Clan Lake.

Plans are in place for a planned ignition to bring the fire towards established fireguards north of the fire. Additional guards and planned ignitions are in the works.

The thunderstorm risk is expected to carry through to Saturday.

