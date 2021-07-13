Thomas Creek wildfire as seen at night. The fire, above OK Falls has grown to 1,100 ha. (Mike Biden)

Thomas Creek wildfire swells to 1,100 hectares

BC Wildfire has deployed heavy equipment to fire’s southwest side in OK Falls direction

The Thomas Creek Wildfire has swelled to over 1,100 hectares in size.

Since Tuesday morning, the out-of-control fire grew another 200 hectares in size.

More smoke has moved into Penticton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire had initially been producing heavy smoke that made accurate mapping difficult, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Thomas Creek wildfire now at 900 hectares; evacuation order rescinded

Currently, over 700 properties in and around Okanagan Falls are under an evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The RDOS had rescinded their earlier July 11 order of evacuation for 77 properties, and included them in the current alert.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

VIDEO: No new growth overnight, as fire crews work tirelessly on Thomas Creek fire

Heavy equipment is currently deployed on the fire’s southwest corner, the direction closest to properties in Okanagan Falls, and working upslope.

In addition to the heavy equipment, 30 firefighters and six helicopters have been assigned to the fire.

The fire was initially reported at 0.5 hectares when it was first spotted Sunday.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Wildfires

Previous story
Interior Health hands back control of Summerland Seniors Village
Next story
Fundraiser for two families who lost everything in Penticton fire

Just Posted

At its July 15 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board will consider a resolution to UBCM to seek the province’s support to allow unincorporated areas to add outstanding fines to property tax files. (File photo)
North Shuswap director raises concerns around ‘flagrant’ disregard of bylaws, fines

An AIM Roads truck heads east towards a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of the Canoe mill about 1 p.m. on July 9, going by vehicles stopped as emergency crews deal with the collision. (Zach Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

Enderby Storm catcher Lexi Derksen receives a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Enderby Storm U12 fastball team takes bronze at regional championships

On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo) On Tuesday, July 12, the Silver Creek Fire Department responded to a brush fire at a property along Yankee Flats Road in the Spa Hills area. (Silver Creek Fire Department photo)
Silver Creek firefighters quick to contain fire in Spa Hills