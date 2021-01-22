Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president of Glenn Mandziuk temporarily steps aside

There is a new president and chief executive officer at the helm of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA).

Ellen Walker-Matthews has taken over from Glenn Mandziuk on a temporary basis.

Ellen Walker-Matthews

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will be away on leave, taking some personal time off,” said Mandziuk in an email message.

“While I will endeavour during this time to support the TOTA office…senior vice-president Ellen Walker Matthews will be providing direct and immediate assistance in all such matters at industry@totabc.com. I hope to return in due course and until then I wish you a Happy New Year.”

TOTA is based out of Kelowna, with a staff of more than 20, and represents a diverse area that ranges from Christina Lake and the Shuswap to the east, Cache Creek and Princeton to the west, Mount Robson to the north and Osoyoos to the south.

It covers an area of 71,600 square-kilometres, equivalent roughly to the size of Ireland.

READ MORE: Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials
Next story
Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

Just Posted

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)
Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president of Glenn Mandziuk temporarily steps aside

There is a new president and chief executive officer at the helm… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison is comfortable waiting his turn to be vaccinated for COVID-19, as per the B.C. government’s updated vaccination timeline released on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (File photo)
Province’s vaccine timeline a shot of hope for Salmon Arm mayor

Mayor Alan Harrison sees majority of residents taking precautions against COVID-19

Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Cliff Arnouse (pictured), Neskonlith Kukpi7 Judy Wilson and Little Shuswap Lake Kukpi7 Oliver Arnouse released a joint notice regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their respective communities. (File photo)
Secwepemc First Nation bands responding to COVID-19 cases in their communities

Adams Lake, Neskonlith and Little Shuswap Lake band chiefs release joint notice

The CSRD will be hosting online budget consultations and their board meetings will also be streamed online for the foreseeable future. (CSRD Image)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District budget and board meetings will be held online

A first draft of the budget is available on the regional district’s website

(Pixabay photo)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

The facility currently has an outbreak with 35 cases attached to it

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘It’s incredibly upsetting’: Kelowna health care worker demands WestJet ticket refund

Kelowna woman has been waiting almost a year for a refund on her Kelowna to Edmonton flight

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

Most Read