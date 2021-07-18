Thousands in North Okanagan without power

Transmission circuit failure has resulted in 33,000 customers with no power Sunday, July 18

Greater Vernon is awash in a sea of red on the B.C. Hydro outage map Sunday afternoon, July 18. As many as 13 outages from Lavington to Okanagan Landing have been reported. (B.C. Hydro)

Greater Vernon is awash in a sea of red on the B.C. Hydro outage map Sunday afternoon, July 18. As many as 13 outages from Lavington to Okanagan Landing have been reported. (B.C. Hydro)

Update 7:00 p.m.

Power has been restored for Greater Vernon residents after an outage due to an issue on BC Hydro’s transmission line.

Approximately 33,000 residents in the Greater Vernon area were affected by the power outages. The cause of the issue has not been confirmed but may be smoke-related, said BC Hydro in an emailed statement.

“We thank our customers for their patience and support while power was restored,” said BC Hydro community relations team member Mary Anne Coules.

Original

A majority of Greater Vernon residents are without power Sunday July 18.

B.C. Hydro’s outage map is showing 13 outages from Lavington to the Foothills, Beachcomber Bay in Okanagan Landing and near Middleton Mountain.

The power is also out in the Bella Vista Road area as well as in parts of Spallumcheen.

More than 33,o00 customers are affected.

A transmission circuit failure is listed as the outage cause.

The files were last update at 4:35 p.m.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outages

Previous story
One person taken by air ambulance to hospital after crash north of Vernon

Just Posted

Greater Vernon is awash in a sea of red on the B.C. Hydro outage map Sunday afternoon, July 18. As many as 13 outages from Lavington to Okanagan Landing have been reported. (B.C. Hydro)
Thousands in North Okanagan without power

This photo, taken in June 2021, shows some of the work being done below Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road northeast of Herald Park. The road is to be moved farther away from the lake in concert with the highways ministry and a 14-lot waterfront strata housing development is to be constructed on the lake side of the new road. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Housing development on Shuswap Lake by former NHLer moves ahead

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say gets congratulations from Drew Bennett following a 35-save performance on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, when Salmon Arm beat the Vernon Vipers 3-1 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Vipers Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks hockey team to play 26 home games this season, fans welcome

Traffic currently single-lane alternating on Highway 1 at Canoe Beach Road NE near Salmon Arm Sunday, July 17, following a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident alters traffic pattern on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm